Mutfwang Calls For Peaceful Co-Existence Among Nigerians

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has appealed to Nigerians to explore their diversity to promote national unity in the country.

Mutfwang stated this while speaking to Journalists after attending the 11th annual Sir Ahmadu Bello Memorial Lecture and merit awards in Bauchi state

The Governor represented by the Commissioner of Information and Communication Plateau state Hon Joyce Lohya Ramnap stressed that the unity of the country was non-negotiable.

Gov Mutfwang who extolled the virtues of the late premier called for unity amongst Northern leaders in order to address the common issues confronting the region and bring it back to the forefront as envisioned by the late Premier of Northern Nigeria, Sir Ahmadu Bello.

The Governor said Sardauna lived and died for the north, explaining that the late premier laid a solid foundation for the development of the entire northern region.

Gov Mutfwang described the theme of the event Nature’s Bounty, turning Northern Nigerian’s untapped resources into Sustainable prosperity as apt adding that “We must embrace a diversified economic approach that taps into the immense potential of non-oil sectors such as agriculture, tourism, manufacturing, creative industries etc.

“Nigeria especially the Northern part of the country is blessed with large agricultural land and human resources that remain largely untapped. The question before us today is how can we harness these resources effectively to drive sustainable economic growth and development for our people .”

I am calling on Northern elites to work together with Governors in their various states in order to create opportunities for their people and tackle poverty.

While pleading with Nigerians to support, cooperate, and pray for the country’s leadership to succeed, Gov Mutfwang said ” My administration is working tirelessly to bring sustainable development across the 17 local government councils of Plateau state.

Governor Mutfwang also said his administration is working out policies and programmes aimed at making the lives of the citizens better.

He said “As Governor of Plateau State, I am committed to finding lasting solutions that will bring relief to my people, We are currently working on policies and programmes in several sectors, including Agriculture, transportation, education, healthcare, and other aspects of economic development to alleviate poverty.

God has blessed Northern Nigeria abundantly, and it is our collective responsibility to harness these blessings for the greater good.”

“My team and I are resolute in our determination to transform Plateau State”, he added.

