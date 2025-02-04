Mutfwang, Bagos Celebrate Gyang On 62nd Birthday

Share

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has felicitated Senator Istifanus Dung Gyang on the occasion of his 62nd birthday, celebrating his exemplary leadership and unwavering commitment to the service of the nation.

Governor Mutfwang in a press statement issued on Tuesday in Jos by his Director of Press, Dr Gyang Bere described Senator Gyang as an outstanding statesman whose visionary leadership and steadfast dedication have significantly reshaped the political landscape, deepening the dividends of democracy for the people.

He commended the Senator’s relentless efforts in addressing critical national issues, particularly his impactful legislative contributions towards fostering peace, unity, and social cohesion during his tenure in the Senate.

Governor Mutfwang further lauded Senator Gyang for his remarkable service, from his time in the House of Representatives to his tenure as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, where his contributions left an enduring legacy that positively impacted countless lives.

On behalf of the government and people of Plateau State, Governor Mutfwang extended his heartfelt congratulations, praying for renewed strength, good health, and divine wisdom for Senator Gyang, so that he can continue to inspire and guide the younger generation with his wealth of experience.

Also, the former member representing Jos South/Jos East federal constituency at the Federal House of Representatives, Abuja, Hon. Dachung Bagos described Senator Istifanus Gyang as a visionary, a man who always champions the cause of Plateau’s prosperity.

Bagos says he sees his dispassionate loyalty to the Plateau ideals as commendable as he remains an inspiration to the younger generation.

He prayed to God to continue to satisfy the Distinguished Senator with glowing health, wisdom, and knowledge to keep being impactful and resourceful to Plateau State and the nation at large.

