Mutfwang Attends NBA NEC Meeting In Jos, Calls For Justice For Ordinary Nigerians

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, has urged the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and the legal community to keep pursuing the cause of justice for ordinary Nigerians.

Governor Mutfwang made this call on Thursday while opening the NBA National Executive Council (NEC) meeting, which took place at the Crespan Hotel in Jos, Plateau State.

He appealed for a united and single Bar that would champion the cause of justice, fairness and diligent service to God and humanity, to build a better and crime-free nation.

Governor Mutfwang expressed delight that the Bar chose to hold its NEC meeting in Jos, which gave members the opportunity to enjoy the pleasant weather and hospitality of the people. He also encouraged them to be good ambassadors of the state.

He described Jos as one of the most peaceful cities in Northern Nigeria, saying the negative narrative spread over the years was a plot by mischief makers to devalue the state for selfish reasons.

Governor Mutfwang declared his commitment to raise the bar in governance in Plateau, to set an example for others to serve diligently in public office. He also thanked the legal community for standing by him during his legal ordeal, to ensure that the Supreme Court remains the hope of the common man.

The President of the NBA, Mr Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, commended Governor Mutfwang’s courage and determination to change the developmental story of Plateau State for the better.

He said the Bar would not relent in providing the right direction for the country and lamented that Plateau and most parts of Nigeria had suffered too much from insecurity. He said the Bar would work with the government to find solutions to the challenges facing the nation.

The President said members of the Bar did not have weapons to fight insecurity, but their words were their weapons, and if used properly, they would address the situation. He expressed his resolve to speak truth to power with love and described the insecurity in Plateau and Nigeria as unacceptable.

The Chairman of the NBA Jos Branch, Izang Aware, said the Bar represented the finest tradition of promoting the rule of law, upholding the integrity and independence of the judiciary, and fostering good governance and a corruption-free society.