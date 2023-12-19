Mutfwang Assures Mighty Jets Football Club Of Responsible Financial Management

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to promoting responsible financial management across the board.

Mutfwang made this announcement on Tuesday during the unveiling of a 32-seat coaster bus that the Mighty Jets International Football Club of Jos’ management had purchased.

He said: “I’m highly delighted to be able to present a bus to Mighty Jets International Football Club today. But particularly, I would like to salute the management of the club for its resourcefulness, because we didn’t particularly allocate the money, but out of the savings they made, they were able to procure this bus.

“This shows prudence in financial management, which we tend to pursue to make it a culture on the Plateau. We have always made a commitment to our people that we will manage their resources effectively, and this is a demonstration by this club.

“So, I’m particularly delighted. And this has gone a long way towards fulfilling my desire to ensure that sports is resuscitated on the Plateau.”

He, however, noted that Mighty Jets International Football Club is a historical team.

“We will not allow it to die, we will ensure that it regains its rightful place in the annals of football in Nigeria”, he said.