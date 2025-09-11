Mutfwang Assents To N109.7bn Supplementary Budget

…Reaffirms Security commitment

…As Plateau Assembly embarks on Recess

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, on Thursday signed into law the 2025 supplementary budget of ₦109.7 billion, following its swift passage by the State House of Assembly.

The appropriation, covering September to December 2025, is aimed at bridging financial gaps and strengthening government services across critical sectors of the state’s economy.

The Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Barr. Philemon Daffi, who earlier presented the draft of the bill to Governor Mutfwang for assent, applauded the Plateau State House of Assembly for giving the bill the needed attention.

Speaking shortly after assenting to the budget at Government House, Rayfield, Governor Mutfwang emphasised that security remains a cornerstone for sustaining Plateau’s socio-economic revival.

He expressed appreciation to security agencies for their cooperation, noting that the improved security atmosphere in Jos has attracted more visitors and boosted the hospitality sector, with hotels now reporting full bookings.

Meanwhile, the Plateau State House of Assembly has proceeded on recess to enable members the opportunity to perform oversight functions of their respective committees and reconnect with their constituents.

Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Naanlong Daniel, who announced the development at plenary, said the recess will run from 9th September to 30th September 2025.

According to him, the period will allow Lawmakers to engage more closely with their constituents, review the impact of legislative decisions, and gather feedback that will guide future deliberations in the House.

He explained that members are also expected to use the recess period to carry out oversight functions of their respective committees, in order to ensure effective engagement with Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) for efficient service delivery.

Rt. Hon. Naanlong Daniel expressed confidence that members will utilise the recess productively by strengthening legislative constituency relations and preparing adequately for the tasks ahead at the resumption of plenary.

He further assured the Assembly of its commitments to its constitutional responsibilities of lawmaking, oversight, and good representation during the break.