June 11, 2023
Mutfwang Appoints Retired General, Shipi As Security Adviser

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang in line with his determination to unite, secure and rebuild the State, has appointed a security expert and retired Military officer, Brigadier General Gakji Goshwe Shipi as his Special Adviser for Security and Homeland Safety.

Barr. Mutfwang in a Press Statement signed and issued on Sunday evening by his Director of Press and Public Affairs Mr Gyang Bere said General Shipi is expected to bring his wealth of experience to bear in his new assignment by piloting and implementing the security dimension of the governance vision of the Governor for a stable and prosperous Plateau State.

Gen. Shipi, an Alumnus of the prestigious United States Army War College, is a highly decorated veteran of several military operations in and outside Nigeria.

Until this appointment, the Retired Senior Officer was teaching Security Studies and Strategy at the prestigious Army War College, Abuja, Nigeria.

