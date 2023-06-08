Mutfwang Appoints Plateau NUJ Member, Bere As Director Of Press Affairs

The Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has appointed Mr Gyang Bere, Chairman Correspondent Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ)), Plateau State Chapter, as his Director of Press and Public Affairs.

Bere appointment was contained in a letter of appointment dated 8 June 2023 signed by the Secretary to the Government of the State (SGS) Arc. Samuel Jatau.

“The Executive Governor of Plateau State, His Excellency Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has approved the appointment of Gyang Musa Bere as the Director of Press and Public Affairs (DOPA)

Until his appointment, Bere was the Sun Newspaper Correspondent in Jos and also Chairman, of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Plateau State Council.

It would be recalled Governor Mutfwang had earlier appointed Mr Gyang Bere as his Special Assistant (Media) before the recent appointment as DOPA which is with immediate effect.