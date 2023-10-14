Mutfwang Appoints Anglican Bishop Chairman Christian Pilgrims Board, Others

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has appointed the Anglican Bishop of Bukuru, Bishop Juan Zumbes, as the Chairman of the Plateau State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board.

Mutfwang in a press statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere also announced the appointment of Rev. Yusuf Wanson Bagu as the Executive Secretary of the Welfare Board

Similarly, Alhaji Danladi Kwari has been appointed as the Chairman of the Muslim Welfare Board, and Hon. Daiyabu Dauda will assume the role of Executive Secretary.

According to the statement, all the appointments are with immediate effect.