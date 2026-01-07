Mutfwang, APC Chairman Launch E-Registration In Plateau

…Pledge Unity, Development

In a major political convergence that many observers described as a turning point in Plateau State’s political history, Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda Goshwe, on Wednesday jointly flagged off the APC electronic membership registration and revalidation exercise in Dengi, Kanam Local Government Area, and Langtang, Langtang North.

The exercise, which drew massive crowds of party faithful, supporters and residents from across the zones, was marked by a show of unity, reconciliation and renewed commitment to peace, stability and development in the state.

Speaking at the flag-off ceremony in Dengi, Prof. Yilwatda said the nationwide e-registration and revalidation exercise was designed to strengthen inclusiveness, transparency and internal democracy within the ruling party.

According to him, the initiative would ensure a credible and verifiable membership database that reflects the true strength of the APC at the grassroots.

He assured party members and prospective aspirants of a level playing field, stressing that fairness and transparency would remain the guiding principles of the party’s internal processes.

The APC National Chairman commended the people of Plateau State for their sustained support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, noting that the President had taken bold and sometimes difficult decisions to stabilise the nation’s economy and reposition it for sustainable growth.

“There are clear indications that the sacrifices Nigerians are making today will translate into better days ahead,” Yilwatda said.

Welcoming Governor Mutfwang into the APC fold, the party chairman described their alliance as a deliberate and patriotic decision taken in the overriding interest of peace, unity and the transformation of Plateau State.

He clarified that their rivalry during the 2023 general elections was never personal, but purely political.

“We were never enemies; we only made different political choices. Today, we have resolved to work together. This is the beginning of a new political consensus anchored on development, inclusion and progress,” he stated.

Yilwatda added that alignment with the federal government would significantly enhance Plateau State’s access to development opportunities and national resources.

“When the Governor and the National Chairman walk together, Plateau State will attract more projects, greater opportunities and a stronger voice at the centre”.

While expressing confidence that the state would deliver massive support for President Tinubu and the APC in the 2027 general elections.

Governor Mutfwang, in his address, said his decision to join hands with Prof. Yilwatda was informed by the collective interest of Plateau State, urging citizens and supporters across political divides to embrace peace, unity and cooperation.

He acknowledged President Tinubu’s commitment to national development and assured Plateau people that synergy between the state and the federal leadership would unlock prosperity and accelerate development.

The Governor disclosed that his administration had rolled out measures to support farmers with essential inputs to mitigate losses from the previous farming season.

He also promised the people of Kanam massive infrastructural development, including schools, primary healthcare centres and empowerment programmes aimed at boosting economic self-reliance.

Governor Mutfwang cautioned youths against drug abuse and violence, urging them to channel their energies toward productive ventures that would contribute to community and state development.

“We are taking our destiny into our own hands and moving forward as one people. This digital registration exercise will convert our unity into measurable political strength.”

Looking ahead to 2027, Mutfwang said a credible and robust APC membership base would position Plateau as a strategic player in national politics.

He called on traditional rulers, community leaders and stakeholders to mobilise citizens at the grassroots to participate fully in the exercise.

Earlier, both leaders paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Kanam, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Muhammadu Muazu Muhammadu II, soliciting the support of the traditional institution for the registration exercise and ongoing development efforts in the state.

Several party leaders and stakeholders, including the Plateau APC Chairman, Hon. Rufus Bature; Member representing Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency, Rt. Hon. Yusuf Adamu Gagdi, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Ephraim Usman, and Kanam LGA Chairman, Hon. Salihu Ayuba Musa, pledged their support for the success of the exercise.

At the Langtang North flag-off, Prof. Yilwatda reiterated that despite their past electoral contest, both leaders were now united by a common purpose.

“Today, no supporter of Governor Mutfwang will fight me, and none of my supporters will fight the Governor. We are all APC. We are building a new Plateau and a new Nigeria founded on unity and shared prosperity”.

Governor Mutfwang, in his remarks, urged residents to obtain their National Identification Number (NIN) and Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to enable them to fully participate in the registration and electoral processes.

“We have embarked on a journey of unity with my brother, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, a journey of raising hands together to take Plateau State to greater heights,” he said, paying tribute to past leaders such as Gen. J.D. Gomwalk, Chief Solomon Lar and Sen. Jonah David Jang for laying a solid foundation for the state.

Dignitaries at the Langtang event included the Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Daniel Naalong, Secretary to the State Government, Arc. Samuel Nanchang Jatau, and other federal and state lawmakers, commissioners and local government chairmen.

The event also featured the symbolic presentation of APC membership registration slips to new and existing members in Kanam and Langtang North and South LGAs.

The Governor and the APC National Chairman later paid a royal visit to the Acting Ponzhi Tarok, Mr Nimnan Langyi, at his palace in Langtang, where they sought the backing of the traditional council for grassroots mobilisation and the success of the ongoing e-registration exercise.