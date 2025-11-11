Mutawalli Of Ilorin To Emir: History Will Be Kind To You

The Mutawalli of Ilorin, Dr. Muhammad Alimi AbdulRazaq, has extolled the Emir of Ilorin and Chairman of the Kwara State Council of Chiefs, Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, describing his 30-year reign as transformative and worthy of historical admiration.

In a congratulatory message issued on Tuesday in Ilorin to mark the Emir’s 30th coronation anniversary, Dr. AbdulRazaq lauded the monarch’s remarkable contributions to peace, unity, and development within the Ilorin Emirate.

He noted that under the Emir’s leadership, the community has witnessed significant growth in infrastructure, education, and cultural rejuvenation.

“These achievements would have been wishful thinking but for the leadership skills and administrative acumen of Your Royal Highness, who created a peaceful environment for Ilorin to thrive,” the Mutawalli stated.

Dr. AbdulRazaq also commended the Emir’s efforts in reviving Ilorin’s cultural heritage, which he said has earned global admiration.

“Our town is enjoying its pride of place in the global community, thanks to Your Royal Highness’s deliberate efforts to reshape the Ilorin cultural landscape for the better,” he added.

He described the Emir’s three-decade reign as one defined by progress, vision, and leadership excellence, praying for his long life and continued service to Allah and humanity.

“Indeed, you are worthy of emulation for your resourcefulness and leadership sagacity, and I have implicit confidence that history will be kind to you,” Dr. AbdulRazaq said.

Dr. Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari ascended the throne in 1995 and has since been celebrated for his commitment to peacebuilding, cultural preservation, and the socio-economic development of the Ilorin Emirate.