Muswen Visits Gov Zulum, Shehu Of Borno, Donates N50m To Flood Victims

The Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) has joined other sympathisers to commiserate with the government and people of Borno state, over the recent flood disaster with a donation of N50 million.

The four-member delegation was led by the MUSWEN President, Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, accompanied by Prof. Muslih ‘Tayo Yahya, Executive Secretary of MUSWEN; Alhaji Y.K.O. Abdulkareem and Alhaji Murisiku Abidemi Siyanbade.

The delegation first port of call was Governor’s Office, Maiduguri, during which the group donated N50m to Borno State Government in support of rehabilitation of the flood disaster victims.

Chairman, Media and Communication, MUSWEN, Abdur-Rahman Balogun said the delegation was received by the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Umar Usman Kadafur, on behalf of Governor Babagana Umara Zulum, who described the flood disaster as an act of God.

At the palace of the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji (Dr.) Abubakar Garbai Al-Amin El – Kanemi, the MUSWEN President said :”I am here with a delegation, on behalf of South West Muslim Leaders, to commiserate with you and stand in solidarity with Your Royal Highness and the good people of Maiduguri, on the September 10, 2024, devastating flood that ravaged the city.”

Oladejo, who doubles as the Deputy President-General of Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) added that “the flood disaster, which we heard also affected this hallowed palace of Your Royal Highness, brought immense anguish to residents, who were still recovering from years of insurgency.

“The disaster, which struck at a critical time has also aggravated the existing food and nutrition crisis in the North East region. “The disaster also damaged vital infrastructure such as: Hospitals; Schools; Roads and; Bridges, cutting off connections to various outer destinations.”

Quoting from Glorious Qur’an Chapter 49 verse 10 thus :”Muslims are One single brotherhood . . . be mindful of your duty to Allah, so He may show you Mercy. “Thus, whatever affects Muslims anywhere, affects all Muslims.” Oladejo added that “We feel your pain; we stand with you in this difficult time and our thoughts are with those affected by the flood disaster.

The flood’s impact on lives, livelihoods and infrastructure is heartbreaking. “Let us continue to supplicate to our maker, Almighty Allah, to forgive our shortcomings, show us His Mercy and restore absolute peace to Maiduguri and Nigeria in general.”

He told the Shehu of Borno “earlier today, we had an audience with His Excellency (Hon.) Umar Usman Kadafur, The Deputy Governor of Borno State, who received us on behalf of His Excellency, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, Executive Governor of Borno State. “During the visit, we acknowledged the commendable efforts of His Excellency, The Governor.

May Almighty Allah continue to strengthen him. We also made our little financial contribution to the Borno State Government towards providing for feeding and basic needs of our brothers, sisters and children affected by the flood disaster in Maiduguri, to mitigate the effect of the unfortunate incident.

“We are one and we stand with you always, Your Royal Highness. “May Almighty Allah continue to show us His Mercy.” Oladejo prayed. Responding, Shehu of Borno thanked the delegation for the visit and kind gesture, lamenting the huge loss the flood caused the state and see it as a will of Allah.

