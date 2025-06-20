Muswen Condemns Masquerade Invasion Of Mosque In Ondo, Calls For Justice

Share

The Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) has called on the Ondo State Government and security agencies to arrest and punish those responsible for the masquerade invasion of an Imam’s House and Mosque in Oke Agbe, Akoko, Ondo State.

MUSWEN in the statement, jointly signed by Alhaji Rasaki Oladejo, President and Professor Muslih Tayo Yahya, Executive Secretary/CEO, MUSWEN said “Such acts, if left unaddressed, risk escalating communal tensions and eroding the harmony that Ondo State is known for.”

The statement, titled “MUSWEN Calls for Investigation and Justice in Masquerade Invasion of Imam’s House and Mosque in Oke Agbe, Akoko, Ondo State”, reads in full: “The Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) strongly condemns the reported invasion of the residence of an Imam and a mosque in Oke Agbe, Akoko, Akoko North Local Government Area of Ondo State, by individuals allegedly associated with a masquerade festival.

“This unacceptable act of sacrilege and violation of the sanctity of a place of worship and the privacy of a religious leader’s home is deeply troubling and undermines the principles of peaceful coexistence, mutual respect, and religious tolerance that our society upholds.

“We call on the Ondo State Government to immediately launch a thorough investigation into this incident to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the invasion, identify the culprits, and ensure they face the full weight of the law.

“Such acts, if left unaddressed, risk escalating communal tensions and eroding the harmony that Ondo State is known for.We urge the relevant authorities, including the police and local government officials, to act swiftly and impartially to bring the perpetrators to justice and prevent future occurrences.

“MUSWEN also appeals to all stakeholders traditional, religious, and community leaders to promote dialogue and mutual understanding to foster peace in Oke Agbe and beyond.

“We stand in solidarity with the Muslim community in Oke Agbe and reaffirm our commitment to advocating for justice, religious harmony, and respect for all faiths. “We call on all citizens to uphold the values of tolerance and unity, which are essential for the progress of our society

