Mustiboy Releases Highly Anticipated Afro Reggae Album ‘Pride Of Africa’

A Nigerian Canadian afro reggae artist, Mustiboy, has released his highly anticipated album, Pride of Africa’.

Mustiboy was born to a Muslim father and a Christian mother and raised by his grandparents. His musical odyssey spans continents, from the vibrant streets of Lagos, Nigeria, to the eclectic music scene of Toronto, and later Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

His unique perspective and unwavering passion shine through every note and lyric, creating a musical narrative that resonates with audiences worldwide. October 5, 2023, marks the beginning of a musical odyssey that transcends borders and genres.

“Pride of Africa” is not just an album; it’s an invitation to explore the rich tapestry of Mustiboy’s music and cultural heritage. With Mustiboy as your guide, embark on a journey that celebrates the fusion of African and Canadian influences, promising an unparalleled listening

experience.

As “Pride of Africa” makes its global debut, Mustiboy’s exceptional talent and innovative creativity demand your attention. The melodies and messages within this album are destined to resonate with audiences worldwide, making ‘Pride of Africa an iconic musical journey of our

time.

Said Mustiboy: “I have always been influenced by various genres of music, Reggae, Afropop, Hip Hop and even musical artists, Lucky Dube, Fela, Alpha Blondy, Bob Marley, Tiken Jah fakoly, Majek Fashek, Raskimono and Peter Tosh.

Join us! Stream and share good music.”

Track List: The ‘Pride of Africa’

The track list for ‘Pride of Africa’ promises to be a sonic journey like no other, blending the rhythms of Africa and the Caribbean with the soul of Canada:

1. ‘Reggae Man’ – An infectious rhythm and uplifting lyrics capture the spirit of unity and resilience that Africa embodies. It sets the tone for a captivating musical journey.

2. ‘My Life’ (feat. Mimzy) – A soulful ballad that delves into the struggles and triumphs of life in Africa, echoing the experiences of many.

3. ‘Mama the Mama’ – A heartfelt tribute to the strong, nurturing women who shape Africa’s communities.

4. ‘Victims’ – A powerful exploration of the challenges faced by those striving for a better life on the continent.

5. ‘Africa’ – A musical love letter to the diverse and enchanting landscapes of the African continent.

6. ‘Kinky Reggae Man’ – A spirited fusion of reggae influences with Mustiboy’s unique African flavour.

7. ‘Thinking About You’ (feat. Kalolina) – A poignant love song that tugs at the heartstrings of anyone who has ever been in love.

8. “Where Are You” (Remastered Version) – A revisited classic paying homage to Mustiboy’s Nigerian roots and Late stepmother.

9. ‘Just A Little Longer’ – A melodic reflection on the passage of time and the hope for brighter days.

10. ‘My Lady’ – A romantic serenade that celebrates the beauty and grace of African women.

11. ‘Asante Sana’ – A compelling narrative about gratitude and the resilience of Africa’s people.

12. ‘Justice’ – An anthem addressing social and political issues, highlighting the unyielding spirit of Africa.

13. ‘Tofamha (God’s Mercy)’ – A spiritual journey that embraces faith and hope.

14. ‘Mama Was A Hustler’ – A tribute to the strength and determination of mothers in Africa who overcome adversity.

15. ‘Congratulations’ – A jubilant celebration of life’s achievements and milestones.