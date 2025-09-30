Mustapha Urges Unity To Tackle Kwara’s Security Challenges

Senator Saliu Mustapha, representing the Kwara Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, has expressed deep concern over the growing security challenges in parts of Kwara South and Kwara North Senatorial Districts.

In a personally signed statement, the Senator noted that Kwara State, which for decades enjoyed an enviable reputation as one of the most peaceful states in the federation, is now facing a wave of banditry and kidnapping that threatens to erode its record of peace and stability.

“For decades, Kwara proudly enjoyed an enviable reputation as one of the most peaceful States in the Federation. Sadly, the recent wave of banditry and kidnapping is capable of eroding that record, thereby unfortunately drawing our dear State into the wider national security concerns,” he said.

Mustapha extended his heartfelt condolences to families of victims of the recent attacks, including vigilantes, forestry guards, and other security personnel who lost their lives in Oke-Ode, Ifelodun Local Government Area, as well as in Edu and Patigi LGAs.

“I extend my heartfelt sympathy to fellow Kwarans and families who have fallen victim to this senseless carnage, especially those who have paid the ultimate price,” he stated.

He commended the efforts of the Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Kwara State Government led by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, and the gallantry of security agencies for their sacrifices in protecting lives and property.

Describing the crisis as “novel to Kwara,” Mustapha urged the public to exercise patience and trust in the capacity of both federal and state authorities to overcome the menace.

The Turaki of Ilorin Emirate further called on all stakeholders — political, traditional, communal, and religious — to treat the situation as a shared challenge requiring collective responsibility, warning that insecurity in any part of the state threatens the safety of all.

“I believe that we, the political class—whether in government or opposition—must rise above rhetoric and name-calling. This is a moment for unity, for collective action, and for prayers for divine intervention and for guidance for our leaders, whose decisions, in one way or another, affect us all as citizens,” he said.

He urged all Kwarans to work together to restore the peace and harmony the state is known for.

“We do not have another State apart from Kwara. Our future, our peace, and our prosperity depend on the choices we make today. All hands must therefore be on deck to regain the peace and harmony Kwara State is known for,” he added.