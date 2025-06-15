Mustapha Unveils Intensive Poultry Farming Training For Constituents

Share

The Senator representing Kwara Central in the National Assembly, Saliu Mustapha, has announced an intensive poultry farming training programme for selected people in his constituency.

The training, which will be conducted by the Agricultural and Rural Management Training Institute (ARMTI), will begin on Monday, June 16, 2025.

According to a statement by the Senator’s media aide, Nasif Sholagberu, the programme is designed to equip participants with both theoretical and practical knowledge and skills needed to succeed in poultry farming.

Senator Mustapha disclosed that the participants, after the training, will be empowered with tools and 200 day-old chicks each to kick-start their poultry ventures.

He stated that the initiative, which aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda, is part of his efforts to tackle unemployment, enhance food security, and stimulate small-scale agribusinesses in the district.

The lawmaker reaffirmed his commitment to empowering his constituents by promoting skill development, economic self-reliance, and sustainable livelihood opportunities.

Senator Mustapha encouraged all beneficiaries to take full advantage of the opportunity, embrace the training with seriousness, and effectively utilise the resources provided to improve their livelihoods and contribute to local food production.

