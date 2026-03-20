Mustapha To Muslims On Eid-el-Fitri, Sustain Lessons Of Ramadan

The Senator representing Kwara Central Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Saliu Mustapha, has called on Muslims to sustain the spiritual lessons and values imbibed during the holy month of Ramadan as they celebrate Eid-el-Fitr.

In a statement issued to commemorate the occasion, Senator Mustapha extended warm greetings and heartfelt felicitations to the Muslim faithful across Nigeria, particularly those in Kwara Central, on the joyous celebration.

The lawmaker described Eid as a time for gratitude, reflection, and renewed commitment to the virtues of devotion, compassion, and self-discipline cultivated during Ramadan. He urged Muslims to continue upholding these values in their daily lives for the betterment of society.

Senator Mustapha, who is the Turaki of Ilorin Emirate, also extended special felicitations to the Executive Governor of Kwara State, His Excellency, Mallam Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq CON, Emir of Ilorin, His Royal Highness, Alhaji (Dr.) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, CFR, as well as the Kwara State Council of Ulamah, on the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.

The Senator prayed that Almighty Allah accept all acts of worship observed during the holy month as Ibadah and reward the faithful abundantly. He wished the Muslim Ummah a joyful and blessed Eid celebration.