Nollywood actor Mustapha Sholagbade has expressed deep gratitude to God after surviving a terrifying accident that nearly claimed his life.

The actor, who took to his social media page on Thursday, January 1, to reflect on the experience, described the incident as a moment that changed his perspective on life and faith.

Sharing photos from the aftermath of the crash, Sholagbade revealed that the incident occurred on October 14, a date he says will forever remain etched in his memory.

According to him, the accident was severe and could easily have ended tragically, but he believes divine intervention spared his life.

In an emotional message posted alongside the images, the actor poured out his appreciation to Almighty Allah, acknowledging that words alone could not fully capture his gratitude.

READ ALSO:

He explained that since the incident, he has continually prayed, offered supplications, and engaged in acts of worship as a way of giving thanks for being granted another chance at life.

Sholagbade, who marked his birthday on the same day, described the occasion as deeply symbolic, a reminder of survival, grace, and renewed purpose.

He noted that celebrating another year of life felt especially meaningful after coming so close to losing it.

“Today marks my birthday and also the day my life was spared,” he wrote. “I have prayed, I have given thanks openly and in private, yet it still feels like it’s not enough.

“Oh Allah, I am forever grateful. Please continue to guide and protect me. Never leave me or forsake me.”

The actor’s emotional post has since drawn an outpouring of goodwill from fans and colleagues, many of whom flooded the comment section with prayers, congratulatory messages, and words of encouragement.

Sholagbade’s experience serves as a powerful reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of gratitude, faith, and reflection in the face of adversity.