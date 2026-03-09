Mustapha Seeks Prayers Amid Nigeria’s Security Challenges

…Hosts Islamic clerics, others to Ramadan iftar

The Senator representing Kwara Central in the National Assembly, Saliu Mustapha, has hosted over 200 Islamic clerics, teachers, and opinion leaders from across the local government areas of the Ilorin Emirate Council to a Ramadan Iftar at his residence in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Speaking at the gathering, Senator Mustapha described the Ramadan Iftar as a cherished annual tradition that provides an opportunity to interact with religious leaders, strengthen bonds, and share in the spiritual essence of the holy month of Ramadan.

The lawmaker said the event also served as a platform to discuss issues affecting the state, particularly the prevailing security challenges, stressing that addressing such concerns requires collective responsibility and collaboration among stakeholders.

According to him, religious leaders play a critical role in guiding society and promoting peace, urging them to continue supporting the government and the people with prayers, wise counsel, and moral guidance.

Senator Mustapha, who is the Turaki of Ilorin, emphasised that unity, cooperation, and sincere prayers remain vital in efforts to maintain peace and ensure sustainable development across the state.

He expressed appreciation to all the scholars and clerics who honoured the invitation and joined him and his team at the event, praying that Allah accepts their prayers and grants the state lasting peace and prosperity.

“This gathering provided me an opportunity to reflect on the pressing issues facing our dear state, particularly the current security challenges. Addressing these concerns requires collective responsibility and collaboration from all stakeholders. I want to urge our revered clerics to continue supporting the government and the people of our state with their prayers, guidance, and counsel, as we all work together to safeguard peace and ensure a prosperous future for our communities.

“ I am grateful to our Sheikh and Islamic leader, Dr Abdullahi Abdulhamid, the Imam Imale of Ilorin Emirate, for leading the congregational prayers and offering special supplications for the peace, stability, and continued progress of Kwara State and Nigeria as a whole.

“ I also appreciate all the over 200 respected clerics and Islamic scholars from across the length and breadth of the Ilorin Emirate for honouring our invitations and joining me and my team at this Ramadan Iftar gathering” the lawmaker said.

Leading the congregational prayers at the gathering, the Imam Imale of Ilorin Emirate, Sheikh (Dr.) Abdullahi Abdulhamid offered special supplications for peace, stability, and continued progress in Kwara State and Nigeria as a whole.

The renowned Islamic leader also prayed for the leadership of the state and the nation, asking Allaah to continue to grant them wisdom, foresight and strength to tackle the country’s challenges.

The Imam Imale of Ilorin appreciated the Senator for hosting and interacting with them and prayed to Almighty Allaah to continue to be with him.