Mustapha Mourns Bishop Atoyebi

The lawmaker representing Kwara Central in the National Assembly, Senator Saliu Mustapha, has joined the Christian community in mourning the passing of Bishop Emeritus Ayo-Maria Atoyebi, who passed away on Saturday, March 8, 2025.

In a condolence message, Mustapha described the late Bishop as a selfless spiritual leader whose service to the Catholic Diocese of Ilorin and the larger Christian community was marked by wisdom, humility, and dedication to peace and unity.

“Bishop Ayo-Maria Atoyebi was not just a religious leader but a true statesman in faith who worked tirelessly for harmony and coexistence. His tenure from 1992 to 2019 was one of great impact, and even in retirement, he remained a guiding light to many,” Senator Mustapha stated.

He extended his heartfelt condolences to the Catholic Diocese of Ilorin, the Christian faithful, and the entire people of Kwara State, urging them to find solace in the Bishop’s remarkable legacy of service and devotion to God.

The Senator prayed for the peaceful repose of the late Bishop’s soul and for strength and comfort for those he left behind.

