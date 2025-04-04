Mustapha Hails Ojulari’s Appointment As NNPCL Boss

Share

Senator Saliu Mustapha, representing Kwara Central in the National Assembly, has commended the appointment of Bashir Bayo Ojulari as the new Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL).

Mustapha praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what he described as “A strategic and commendable decision,” particularly in choosing a seasoned professional of Kwara origin to lead the nation’s foremost energy institution.

Expressing confidence in Ojulari’s capacity to provide transformative leadership, the Senator noted his decades of experience in the petroleum industry, both domestically and internationally.

“I congratulate Bashir Bayo Ojulari on this remarkable appointment. It is a well-deserved recognition of his competence, dedication, and longstanding contributions to Nigeria’s oil sector.

“As a proud son of Kwara, I am confident he will make the State and the entire country proud,” Senator Mustapha said.

He also offered prayers for Allah’s continued guidance, wisdom, good health, and strength for the newly appointed GCEO as he assumes his responsibilities.

