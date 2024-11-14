Mustapha Flags Off Capacity-Building Programme For Constituents 

Share

…As NIHORT hails Senator’s empowerment initiative

The lawmaker representing Kwara Central in the National Assembly, Senator Saliu Mustapha, has flagged off a multi-million naira capacity-building and empowerment workshop that is focused on dry season farming and horticultural value chain for youth and women in his constituency.

The training, which was kicked off on Thursday at the Lower Niger River Basin Development Authority in Ilorin, is being conducted by the National Horticultural Research Institute (NIHORT) in collaboration with Gemstone Integrated Farm Nigeria Ltd.

Speaking while flagging off the programme, Senator Mustapha, who was represented by his legislative aide, Tunde Abdulkadir, explained that the participants, who were drawn from the four local governments that make up Kwara Central, would be equipped not only with technical skills in dry season farming but also with practical knowledge of the horticultural value chain.

He assured the participants that, beyond the training, they would be empowered with the necessary tools and resources to put their new skills into practice

Senator Mustapha expressed optimism that the training would empower beneficiaries to become self-sufficient and contribute meaningfully to Kwara’s agricultural economy.

The lawmaker urged the participants to take the training seriously, noting that it would provide them with valuable skills to improve their farming practices and enhance their livelihoods.

On his part, Dr. Joel Akindele Akinfasoye, NIHORT representative, described the programme as a rare opportunity, noting that the training would have cost each beneficiary hundreds of thousands.

Dr. Joel commended Senator Saliu Mustapha for always prioritising the empowerment of his constituents, urging him not to relent in the good work he has been doing even before assuming office.

The NIHORT representative urged the participants to value the training and make good use of the knowledge acquired.

While expressing her gratitude, a participant from Asa local government area, Abdulrasaq Fatimah, lauded Senator Mustapha’s effort in supporting local agriculture and enhancing economic empowerment in the community.

She was optimistic that the skills and resources she would acquire during the training would enable her to become self-employed and create new sources of income.

Another participant from Ilorin South, Aduagaba Faruq Olaitan, noted, on the first day of the training, that he had gained insights into best practices for dry season farming, effective horticulture techniques, and strategies for maximizing yield and profitability.

He prayed to God Almighty to grant the Senator continued wisdom and success as he continues to serve the people of Kwara Central effectively.

