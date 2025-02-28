Mustapha Empowers Constituents With Agric Tools

Share

The Senator representing Kwara Central Senatorial District, Saliu Mustapha, has launched a multi-billion naira mega empowerment programme, tagged “Alubarika 1.0: Agricultural & Human Capital Development Empowerment Programme”.

The event, which took place at the Lower Niger River Basin Development Authority in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on Friday, marked a significant effort to empower farmers, artisans, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), and market women, with tools, resources, and capacity-building programmes.

In his opening remarks, the Special Technical Adviser on Human Capital Development, Skill Acquisition, and Entrepreneurship to Saliu Mustapha, Nasir AbdulQuadri, emphasised that 3,000 beneficiaries were selected based on merit, and devoid of any political bias.

“The philosophy of the Distinguished Senator Saliu Mustapha is to teach people how to fish rather than giving them fish,” AbdulQuadri noted.

He reiterated that the programme was designed to equip individuals who have shown commitment to personal progress and are eager to take their skills to the next level.

The beneficiaries received various tools, including tractors, deep freezers, generators, farm produce, ovens, grinding machines, and other essential equipment to support their businesses.

Beyond physical resources, the programme also included training sessions on business model strategies, sales techniques, entrepreneurial mindset, and business compliance to help beneficiaries generate sustainable wealth.

Furthermore, over 100 youths were trained in solar installation and maintenance to reduce reliance on outsourcing and create job opportunities in the renewable energy sector.

Speaking at the event, the Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau, lauded Saliu Mustapha’s commitment to agriculture and human capital development.

“Empowerment in agriculture is key to the survival of any society. Without food, there is no life.

“Mustapha has a solid pedigree, which is why the Senate entrusted him with the chairmanship of the Committee on Agriculture,” Barau stated.

He also praised the initiative for linking skills acquisition with entrepreneurship, aligning with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Recognising the programme’s impact, Barau pledged support by donating 200 sewing machines to further empower women and artisans, promising continued collaboration with Senator Mustapha.

In his remarks, the Minister of Agriculture, Senator Abubakar Kyari, emphasised that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s agricultural reforms are yielding results, making food more available and gradually more affordable.

“Today, I can proudly say that the reforms initiated by President Tinubu on food security are working. This programme is a testament to that commitment,” Kyari said.

He also acknowledged Mustapha’s oversight role in the agricultural sector and commended his dedication to ensuring the success of the President’s policies.

In his keynote address, Saliu Mustapha expressed joy and fulfillment in executing the empowerment programme, noting that, for the first time, young school leavers have been granted full scholarships, including accommodation support.

“If we are to align with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, we must prioritize education,” Mustapha stated.

This year, the Senator has provided over 200 students with university scholarships while also focusing on their personal development through soft skills training, emotional intelligence, and strategies for academic success.

He also highlighted that the empowerment initiative is not about political fanfare, but about real impact, with tangible items being distributed, including 250 freezer, transformers for some communities, tractors, ovens, cars including cows for farmers

These efforts, he said, are aimed at boosting economic growth and supporting President Tinubu’s agenda in the energy and agricultural sectors.

Other dignitaries present at the event, including Senator Lola Ashiru (Kwara South) and Senator Ajibola Basiru, urged beneficiaries to make judicious use of the equipment provided and avoid selling them for short-term gain.

Ashiru praised the initiative and prayed for Senator Mustapha’s continued success and elevation.

Basiru reminded beneficiaries that proper utilisation of these resources would contribute to the economic growth of Kwara State and Nigeria at large.

Mustapha has been committed to empowering individuals long before entering politics through the Saliu Mustapha Foundation, which has sponsored numerous Master’s and Ph.D. students across Nigeria.

The programme concluded with a renewed commitment from stakeholders to continue empowering the people of Kwara Central, promoting self-reliance, and fostering economic development.

