Mustapha Donates Drugs, Medical Equipment To PHCs In Kwara Central

The Turaki of Ilorin and Senator representing Kwara Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Mallam Saliu Mustapha, has flagged off the distribution of essential drugs, medical equipment, and consumables worth millions of naira to selected Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across the four local government areas of the district.

The distribution exercise was supervised by officials of the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Budo-Egba, Kwara State.

Senator Mustapha, who was represented by his legislative aide, Alhaji Abdulkadir Tunde, said the initiative was part of his ongoing commitment to improving access to quality healthcare services for residents of Kwara Central, adding that the intervention was also to complement the healthcare delivery initiatives of Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.

According to him, access to basic healthcare remains a topmost priority, particularly at the grassroots level, where Primary Healthcare Centres serve as the first point of contact for many residents.

The lawmaker reaffirmed his determination to continue supporting the people through strategic interventions aimed at strengthening the healthcare system and delivering tangible dividends of democracy.

Senator Mustapha, therefore, urged the beneficiary facilities to ensure the proper and judicious use of the drugs and equipment so they can achieve their intended purposes and positively impact community health outcomes.

Also speaking, a representative of the Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital, Budo-Egba, Wuraola Kabir Opeyemi, said the intervention would significantly enhance healthcare service delivery, improve patient care, and boost the capacity of healthcare workers in the beneficiary centres.

Receiving the items on behalf of the PHCs, the officers-in-charge and community leaders expressed gratitude to Senator Mustapha for what they described as a timely and impactful intervention.

They pledged to utilise the supplies responsibly to improve healthcare services in their communities.

The beneficiary health facilities include: Ubandawaki/Olowo Primary Health Care Centre, Ilorin West LGA; Ile Apa Community Health Centre, Ilorin East LGA; Basic Health Care Centre, Olufadi, Oke Ogun Ward, Ilorin South LGA; Primary Health Care Centre, Awodi, Balogun Gambari, Ilorin East LGA; and Health Care Centre, Ballah, Asa Local Government Area.