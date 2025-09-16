Mustapha Disburses N100m Cash Grants To SMEs In Kwara

Over 300 small-scale business owners, craftsmen, and skilled workers across Kwara Central Senatorial District have benefited from a multi-million-naira empowerment programme facilitated by the senator representing the district, Mallam Saliu Mustapha.

The initiative, implemented in partnership with the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), is designed to strengthen small businesses, create jobs, and foster economic independence among constituents.

Speaking during the distribution exercise, Senator Mustapha’s Director General for Ilorin East, Hon. Bashirat Kolawole, said the grants were aimed at uplifting entrepreneurs and enabling them to expand their enterprises. She noted that the senator has remained consistent in promoting initiatives that encourage self-reliance rather than dependency.

A political analyst, Comrade Lanre Ishowo, described Senator Mustapha as a genuine philanthropist whose interventions have positively impacted countless lives. He urged beneficiaries to put the grants, ranging from ₦100,000 to ₦500,000 to good use in growing their businesses and improving their livelihoods.

SMEDAN’s representative, Mr. Marvelous Olumide Atta, commended the programme as a milestone in supporting skilled workers across the district. He stressed that craftsmen and small businesses remain the “lifeblood of the economy” but are often constrained by lack of capital, inadequate training, and outdated tools.

“This grant initiative is not merely a financial intervention; it is a testament to our collective belief in the potential of local craftsmen and skilled workers,” Atta said, adding that SMEDAN would complement the support with training, mentorship, and other resources to maximise its impact.

Beneficiaries from across the senatorial district expressed gratitude to Senator Mustapha, noting that the empowerment would enable them to expand their ventures and improve their quality of life.