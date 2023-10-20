MUSON Festival: Efusetan IyalodeIbadan Goes on Stage as Music Meets Tech

All is set for this year’s edition of the much anticipated Musical Society of Nigeria (MUSON) Festival. The festival which opens today with the Chevron Festival Drama: Efusetan Iyalode Ibadan, a play written by Akinwunmi Sesan, at MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos. The play runs until tomorrow, Saturday, with three shows each day. As with previous editions, the 2023 edition, the 27th in the series, promises to be as exciting as ever, amid some innovations.

It will also follow the usual pattern of drama presentation, operatic performance, art exhibition, musical brunch, My Kind of Music, MUSON Day celebration concert, gala classical and contemporary concert and closing gala concert. Speaking at a press conference announcing the festival and the 40th anniversary celebration at the centre on Wednesday, the chairman, MUSON Board of Trustees, Mr. Louis Mbanefo, SAN, said the theme for this Festival is ‘Resilience’, which according to him, reflects the tenacity of purpose and commitment of the Centre to the promotion of the understanding, enjoyment and performance of classical and contemporary music in Nigeria.

According to him, this year’s edition of Festival contains some innovations. The main innovation in the festival, he disclosed, will be “Music Meets Technology”, themed “Collabo”. It will feature a panel meeting of tech giants, discussing music and technology. “In MUSON we are alive to the juxtaposition of classical music and contemporary music,” he said, adding that “the old and new genres are pitched together in concerts, the digital space and the internet, resulting in a fusion we have termed ‘Collabo’.”

Line up of activities for the festival also include MUSON Brunch/Art exhibition, anchored by the Bruce Onobrakpeya Foundation and Folio Development Limited. The show opens with brunch being catered by Oleander on Sunday, October 22. The art exhibition runs from that day till the end of the festival on Sunday, October 29, in La Scala Restaurant, MUSON Centre. T.Y Danjuma’s Opera, featuring Ruggero Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci. will be staged in Agip Recital Hall on Sunday, October 22.

A key feature of the festival is “My Kind of Music”, featuring four distinguished guests, namely: Dr. Yemi Ogunbiyi OFR, Sir Kayode Adeluola (SAN), Dupe Kachi, and Ms. Sola (Shullzz) Mogaji. They would reminisce about music. TotalEnergies EP Gala Recital featuring Michael Volhardt on the Cello, Mr. Louis Mbanefo (SAN) playing the piano and other artistes.

TotalEnergies EP Gala Concert featuring The Messiah by G. F Handel conducted by Sir Emeka Nwokedi and featuring international guest soloist, Francisca Chiejina – Soprano. “At the end of the event, we hope to have created the requisite awareness of hidden gems in the confluence of music and technology,” said Louis Mbanefo. He added that the festival is also in celebration of MUSON at 40. “On MUSON Day event on the 25th October, we shall be celebrating the 40th Anniversary of the founding of MUSON by our founding fathers and mothers.

We have amply demonstrated the spirit of resilience, for despite all the vicissitudes of life in Nigeria, MUSON continues to thrive and to progress from strength to strength – a shining example of what can be achieved by Nigerians. My interview on the story of MUSON is to be found on YouTube. “As we prepare for the Festival, we are mourning the loss of two Centenarians, without whom there would not have been a Musical Society of Nigeria. Both men passed away during September 2023.

Mr. Akintola Williams who celebrated his 104th birthday on the 9th August passed away on 11th September whilst Sir. Mervyn Brown who celebrated his 100th birthday on 24th September passed away two days later. We pray that the souls of the two Titans rest in perfect peace!” He noted that MUSON was formed by a group of friends, including Mr. Akintola Williams, Chief Ayo Rosiji (decd.), Mrs. Francesca Emanuel (decd.) and Chief Rasheed Gbadamosi (decd.) and my humble self in 1983 with the main objective of promoting the performance, understanding and enjoyment of serious music.

“We tackled our objectives in two ways. First, we held concerts with regularity from 1984, with performances of the highest quality by Nigerian and expatriate performers. And second, we have developed two Schools of Music – the Basic School which provides musical education in the theory of performance of musical instruments for Nigerians of all ages, and the Diploma School. The latter runs a two-year course in theory and instrumental performance and has an annual intake of 30 advanced students who are all granted scholarships by the MTN Foundation.

From humble beginnings, the School has now become a Diploma Awarding Institution which is accredited not only by the Ministry of Education, but also the music examination Board in England. “The School has produced over 400 Diploma graduates, many of whom have continued their musical education in Europe, South Africa and America and attained international recognition. Most of our alumni have made and are making very impressive contributions to the musical life in Nigeria and indeed, the world.

They have raised considerably the standard of singing and musical performance in churches, in schools and at social events. Indeed, many churches and musical societies throughout Nigeria are borrowing from the templates established by MUSON. There can be no doubt that training in classical music is an important discipline for our youth and a source of spiritual fulfillment, not to mention employment, throughout their lives.”