Muslims Urged To Build Multiple Income Streams Amid Economic Crisis In Nigeria

Muslims in Nigeria have been urged to create multiple streams of income as a survival strategy amid Nigeria’s current economic challenges. Engr Abdul-Hafeez Ajibade made the call while speaking at the Annual Professional Day of the Global Impact Professionals, themed “Smart Muslims, Multiple Streams: Pioneering Solutions for Today’s Economic Challenges,” held in Lagos. It was gathered that the programme featured sessions with professionals and experts, strategic insights, trade and services exhibitions, networking opportunities, games, and much more.

According to Engr Ajibade, “Create multiple streams of income for yourself. And when the money starts coming in, don’t just increase your standard of living increase your standard of saving too. What you save today can fund future investments or businesses.”

He, however, warned that success without ethics is hollow and harmful. According to him, “No matter how skilled or knowledgeable you are, without ethics, you’re going nowhere. In fact, it makes you dangerous the kind of medical experts without ethics are the ones harvesting human organs.”

While speaking on the topic, “Building Financial Resilience Through Diverse, Purpose-Driven Ventures” he stressed that even the most competent professionals will lose clients if they fail to treat people right.

“How then would you get referrals?” he asked. He emphasized the importance of ethics in the professional and entrepreneurial journey, warning that expertise without moral values is both detrimental and destructive. He said: “As you delve into business or become entrepreneurs, do not underestimate ethics.

No matter how knowledgeable or skilful you are, without ethics, you’re going nowhere. “In fact, knowledge and skills without ethics make you a dangerous person that people don’t want to deal with. Medical experts that ethics are the ones harvesting human organs. So, no matter how good you are, people won’t come back if you don’t treat them right.

How then would you get referrals?” He encouraged participants to be visionary and pursue their goals with passion and purpose. “You must see yourself in the future you desire. You can’t feature in the future you can’t picture. Dream big, take full responsibility for your life, work diligently to realise your aspirations, and find a good mentor to guide you.”

He also appealed to policymakers to provide an enabling environment for entrepreneurs and business owners. Ajibade advised professionals to collaborate, form consortiums when necessary, and avoid unnecessary borrowing, noting that “borrowing doesn’t improve one’s living conditions.”

One of the panellists, Hajia Kifayat Alejo, a builder and footwear entrepreneur, shared her experience of running into major losses due to starting her business without proper guidance. “I thought I knew Lagos Island well, since I grew up there. So, I ventured into the footwear business, buying different types of shoes for resale.

Unfortunately, I bought at very high prices and couldn’t distinguish the genuine products from the substandard ones. That first attempt ended in a huge loss,” she said. Hajia Alejo explained that things turned around after she connected with a fellow Muslimah already in the business, who introduced her to trusted suppliers offering better quality at lower prices.

“That experience taught me never to underestimate the value of mentorship. Since then, I’ve continued to grow in the business by learning, networking, and seizing new opportunities,” she added. She recounted how a customer became a brand promoter due to her transparency. “There was a time a nonMuslim customer mistakenly sent more than the agreed price for an item. I called her immediately and returned the excess. It wasn’t a huge amount, but she was really surprised.

Since then, she has consistently recommended my business to others,” she stated. Alejo concluded by urging Muslim professionals to deal fairly with their lenders and investors, emphasizing that ethical conduct builds lasting success. Also lending is voice, Chartered Accountant and CEO of Tsamer Nigeria Ltd, Taofik Olanrewaju, called on the professionals to stop making excuses and take proactive steps toward improving their financial status.