Muslims Tackle Davido On New Song’s Video, Islamising Roles

Muslims across the country have condenmed the popular Nigerian multiple awards singer, David Adeleke, popularly called Davido and Olamilekan Taiwo, also known as Logos Olori, over a video of their new song which they believed portrayed Islam in bad light.

They also asked that the National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) and the National Film And Video Censors Board (NFVCB) to immediately ban the musical video for being insensitive to religious ethics. The Muslims made the call through a statement released by the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) on Monday, in which they expressed displeasure over the video they claimed portrayed their religion in a wrong way that could spark hatred.

In the statement signed by MURIC founder and Executive Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, in Abuja, they stressed that music video titled: Jaye Lo, could cause crisis across the country if not removed from the airwaves. In the video, Logos Olori and others were seen praying on the mat before they started singing and dancing, as he sat on top of the loudspeaker mounted on what looked mosque building.

They said: “We alert men of the Department of State Services to invite both men for questioning to explain why they chose to produce and promote a musical video capable of igniting anarchy in Nigeria. “In the same vein, we invite the National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) and the National Film And Video Censors Board (NFVCB) to immediately ban the insensitive musical video captioned ‘Jaye Lo’ by Logos Olori.

“MURIC objects to the lame excuse often given by Nigerian agencies charged with moderation responsibilities who claim that separate petitions should be addressed to them by complainants before they can take action. It does not work that way in saner climes. Nigerian agencies must be proactive. “They must spring to action from the moment attention is drawn to an infraction capable of causing a breach of the peace so long as the authors of the infringement have been identified and whether or not the information contained an appeal to the monitoring agency or agencies.

The agencies are, essentially, an integral part of the general public. They should therefore act without being prompted.” Meanwhile, few days after Muslims protested about the controversial video Davido, he deleted the music video following criticism from the Muslim faithful. The 45-second clip of the new video posted Friday on Instagram by Davido has since got tongues wagging.

Many Muslim devotees have labelled the video offensive and are now calling for a retraction while also threatening the artistes with a lawsuit. The controversial scene featured some men depicting praying mallams seen dancing in front of a mosque in- stead of praying.

This dancing act has since been deemed offensive by Muslim faithful. Reacting to the development, former President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide, Bashir Ahmad, hailed the singer for removing the video. He wrote on Twitter, “It is good to discover that Davido deleted that offensive and hurtful video.

Hopefully, the entire scene will also be deleted from the actual footage before releasing it to the market, and we humbly urge that the same grave mistake should never happen again from him or anyone else. “Nigeria is a beautiful country. It is always amazing when we celebrate the beauty of living in unity and harmony while embracing our differences.”

Also, a popular hausa Nollywood actor and musician Ali Nuhu condenmed the musical video and called on Davido to delete it. He said: “To everyone who felt offended by his post, please, let the sleeping dog lie. Let love lead. I am personally not against anyone but please I am appealing to all my fans to desist from any dragging, abuse or insult. Thanks.”