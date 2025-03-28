Muslims Men Urged To Get Married To Religious Women, Give Birth To Righteous Child

Share

Sheilk Salaudeen Alawiye has urged men to marry a religious women so as to give birth to a righteous child who is free of Cultism and Other criminal vices in the society.

The Islamic cleric who spoke on the theme: “Name, Fame, Shame and the consequences of hereafter’ at the lecture organised by the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other vices( POCACOV) supported by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun.

The sheilk said it’s disheartening to see that majority of those arrested for one crime or the other are mostly people who bear Muslim names, men and women who have reach the age marriage should marry a religious woman.

He said: “Some of these miscarriage women are the one who gave birth to those children who engage in Cultism, kidnapping, armed robbery and other vices in the society.

Such children have become problem to the nation and even their parents who bore them see what they do as the best. “Some of the bad children have become bad image for the Muslims. It’s always painful when you heard name synonyms to Muslims.

Through their name they have brought shame to Islam. Charity they say beging at home, most parents are the one who taught their children how to drink bear.There are also parents who send their children to buy cigarette.

“It is important we have some decency, there is no decency again in the society. We should always remember the family where we come from so as not to bring shame upon the name of the family.

We should also remember our religion that’s Islam so as not to bring shame and disgrace upon it. Those who engage in prostitution, gambling, corruption and other vices it show they don’t have shame.

“What we are doing here is a noble course from the Inspector General of Police, we should give our children the best Islamic name, because every name as a significant role he play in our lives individually.

Some people only bear Muslim names but their parents are not practicing Muslim, but when such a person committed crime he or she will be called with such a Muslim name.” He added that, there is six important pillars that Islam taught us to treat well.

Our religion, our souls, brain, family name and property. “I want to urge the youths to treat their family name with dignity and respect, as hospital is now full of patients with psychiatric issues and other illnesses.”

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun was represented by the deputy commissioner of Police in charge of operations at the Lagos State Command, DCP Fatai Tijani said the initiative is from the IGP to educate and let the Nigeria youths no the consequences after committing crime.

He also commended the IGP for the initiative and thank the Islamic clerics for their efforts in reshaping the lives of the youths through their preaching on daily basis.

Earlier in her remarks,the national coordinator of POCACOV, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP Olabisi Okuwobi said POCACOV is a non kinetic initiative of the Nigeria Police Force, it’s spearheaded by the IGP.

The IGP believes that law enforcement alone cannot solve the crime rate in Nigeria and that was why he came up with the initiative, which is preventive policing, that is, prevention is better than cure, it’s better we prevent criminality, instead of looking for ways to curb our youths who have gone astray.

She said: “I believe that no matter the situation, no matter who they are, they youths who are into drugs, Cultism and Other vices respect the holy month of Ramadan, it’s seen as a holy month whereby those who takes to drug stop it.

Those who perpetrate act of criminality also stop it. “We just want to educate the youths by the topic of the lecture, the a topic is to let youths know that whatever they do today they should remember hereafter and the consequences that comes with it, either subjected to hellfire or aljanah firdaus.

Individually we have to choose what we want for ourselves. “If you notice the crime rate such Cultism, drug abuse, gambling, kidnapping and armed robbery during Ramadan is always on the lower level.

We also want to admonish the youths that these actions should transcends Ramadan period so as to have a free society. The turnout is overwhelming. The IGP provided us vehicle that bring people to the venue.

Even as a Christian he’s doing this to help reduce crime rate in the society. “This is the first of its kind in the Nigeria Police Force. There is food for iftal that’s to break your fast and also raw foods, The choice of Ejigbo was not a deliberate one.

