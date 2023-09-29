Muslims Condemn Israeli Fanatics for Desecrating Bab Ar-Rahma Cemetery in Palestine

Groups of Israeli fanatics has been accused of invading the Bab Ar- Rahma Islamic Cemetery and desecrated it by stepping on the graves and dancing on them under heavy accompaniment by Israeli soldiers and police officers.

The Quds News Agency said the Israeli fanatics invaded the Islamic cemetery on Sunday last week before trampling over Muslim graves while singing and dancing in the historic Islamic cemetery, just outside the Al-Aqsa Mosque’s eastern wall of Palestine.

The Jordanian Waqf and Islamic Holy Sites Council issued a statement condemning the serious violation of the desecration of Islamic graves and holy sites.

It added that the violation was committed while Israeli soldiers and police officers imposed severe restrictions on the entry of Muslims into the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Council stated that the Hashemite supervision of Al-Aqsa Mosque is always acting to ensure the protection of the holy site and its surroundings, including Islamic cemeteries, and affirmed that the Al-Aqsa holy compound is solely for the Muslims while on all Arab and Islamic governments to ensure the protection of all Islamic and Christian holy sites in Palestine, especially in occupied Jerusalem.