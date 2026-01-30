Muslim Youths Urged To Avoid Social Vices, Others

The Grand Mufti of the Conference of Islamic Organisations (CIO), Sheikh Dhikrullah Shafi‘i, has warned that Muslim youths are increasingly at the centre of social vices in society, calling for urgent moral reawakening and strict adherence to Islamic values.

The renowned Islamic scholar made this known recently while addressing delegates at the Islamic Vacation Course (IVC), Epe, Lagos State, during a campsite lecture on Muslim youths and social vices.

The IVC is one of the Islamic training programmes organised by the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Lagos State Area Unit, with the theme “Global Realities; Eternal Values.” According to Sheikh Shafi‘i, many of the vices confronting society today are largely driven by young people, noting that youths dominate areas such as drug abuse, violence, occultism and other immoral practices.

“When you look at the vices in society today, the youths are the major contributors,” he said, adding, “Who are the major consumers of drugs? Who The youths are the ones you see in occult groups.

They derive great pleasure in all forms of immoral acts.” He noted that social vices continue to evolve daily and are often repackaged in attractive forms to lure young people.

He therefore urged Muslim youths to exercise restraint and abstain completely from such practices, regardless of how appealing they may appear. “It is sad that these vices are being decorated every day to look more appealing,” he added. “As a young Muslim, you should stay away from them totally, no matter how attractive they are made to look.

They are all traps of Shaytan.” The CIO Grand Mufti further urged Muslim youths to hold firmly to Islamic learning circles and positive environments that promote moral discipline and spiritual growth, noting that such platforms help young people remain upright despite societal pressures.