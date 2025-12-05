Muslim Women Urged To Hold Firmly To Allah’s Rope

Hadjia Aminrah Rofiah Tijani, the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Lagos Area Unit Sister Circle has called on Muslim women to held on firmly to the rope of Allah.

Hadjia Tijani made this known at a Muslim women leaders, scholars, educators and youth representatives, annual Sisters’ Da’wah Conference held at the Amuwo-Odofin Community Central Mosque on November 29, 2025. The well-attended gathering focused on strengthening unity, reaffirming personal and collective pledges, and reviving women’s roles in Islamic da’wah under the theme “My Pledge, Your Pledge.”

Declaring the conference open, the Amirah, Tijani, welcomed participants and highlighted the urgency of reinforcing spiritual and communal responsibility among Muslim women. She explained that the theme was intentionally chosen to address rising religious and social challenges affecting Muslim communities nationwide. She urged women to “hold firmly to the rope of Allah,” noting that unity must be intentional and strategic.

Drawing from the example of Umm Sulaym bint Milhan, a notable woman in early Islamic history, Hajia Tijani explained that women in early Islam pledged allegiance not merely as ritual, but as active commitment to faith, service and protection of the Ummah. She emphasized that da’wah is a shared obligation, not a personal project, and reminded participants that collective harmony remains superior to isolated efforts.

The Amirah appreciated the panelists, guests and dignitaries, including Alhaji Ali-oluwafuyi Monsurat, Azeezah Gidigbih, Riziqiyah Adam Adedimeji, Hajia Balqees Abdul-Lateef, Hajia Dr. Fatimah Adenowo and Hajia Balqees Owolewa, for supporting the conference and its objectives. Hajia Mariam Muse-Saba (Amirah of the Lagos District and special guest of honor) Delivering the keynote lecture, Alhaja AliOluwafuyi Monsurat, a distinguished Fellow of institute of chartered Accountants of Nigeria, traced the origin, meaning and historical weight of pledges in Islam.

She explained that a pledge, in Islamic understanding, is a formal bond of trust, responsibility and accountability before Allah. Alhaja Ali-Oluwafuyi referenced lessons from Qur’anic guidance on covenants and the well-known pledges taken in early Islamic history, noting that allegiance to the Prophet represented allegiance to Allah.

She described the Bay’at al-Ridwan (Pledge of Satisfaction) as a defining moment that demonstrated unwavering commitment among the companions, illustrating their readiness to sacrifice for Islamic principles. The speaker highlighted ‘the Pledge of the Women’, explaining that early believing women pledged sincerity, obedience, moral discipline and support for communal growth.

Alhaja Ali-Oluwafuyi noted that historical figures like Umm Sulaym and Asma’ bint Khayr exemplified courage and loyalty without waiting for male leadership to validate their contributions She encouraged participants to see the theme “My Pledge + Your Pledge = Our Pledge” as a reminder that women form essential parts of the Ummah’s structure. She warned against internal disputes, urged stronger cooperation, and called for renewed consistency in personal worship, especially salah as a foundation for honouring any pledge.

A four-member panel, Alhaja Azeezah Muse-Sodiq (Legal Practitioner and Partner Banwo and ighodalo), Alhaja Riziqiyah Adams-Adedemiji (a seasoned and transformative lead in the banking and finance field), Alhaja Balqees Abdul-Lateef (Principal Zumuratul Islamiyyah Senior high school Yaba) and Dr. Fatimah Adenowo (Post graduate coordinator and Sub-deen of the faculty of Basic Science LASUCOM) expanded the theme by addressing practical obstacles that hinder women from translating pledges into real-life action.

Alhaja Muse-Sodiq explained that pledges must go beyond verbal declarations, stressing the importance of intentionality, discipline, and a readiness to act. She added that with true commitment, women can overcome challenges through unity and collaboration. Dr. Adenowo reviewed the lives of notable women such as Umm Sulaym and Asma’ bint Abi Bakr, noting their courage, firmness in faith and resilience.