Muslim Women Entrepreneurs To Stage Ramadan Fair In Kwara

No fewer than 100 Muslim women entrepreneurs across Kwara State are set to organise a trade fair aimed at empowering women-led businesses, strengthening local enterprise, and contributing to the state’s economic development.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Tuesday about the forthcoming Muslimah Entrepreneurs Trade Fair, the convener of the group, Fatimah Saliu, said the initiative is committed to changing business narratives for women operating halal (lawful) enterprises.

Saliu highlighted that women play a significant role in household income, food security, manufacturing, services, and the creative industries across the state. However, she lamented that many of these businesses remain informal, unseen, and unsupported.

“This trade fair is not just about buying and selling. It is a purpose-driven platform created to address a real gap we see every day: women running viable businesses but lacking visibility, structured markets, and access to opportunities that allow them to scale sustainably,” she said.

According to Saliu, over 30,000 participants and attendees are expected at the fair, which will feature a well-organised marketplace bringing together businesses from diverse sectors, including food and beverages, fashion, beauty, agro-processing, services, and creative industries. The event will also provide opportunities for networking, brand exposure, partnership building, and community engagement.

Hajia Saliu, who is also the founder of Baytu Tejmeel/BaytuBillions, noted that while the initiative is Muslimah-led and values-driven, it is open to all vendors and the general public. She added that the fair would take place ahead of Ramadan, serving as a platform for pre-Ramadan, Ramadan, and Eid-el-Fitri shopping between January and February 2026.

“Our guiding principles are ethical business practices, quality products, professionalism, and inclusivity. We are intentional about structure, order, and impact. Our goal is not a one-off event but the foundation of a recurring economic platform that supports small and medium enterprises, creates employment, and encourages local production,” she said.

She called on policymakers, institutions, and private stakeholders to partner with the women entrepreneurs to amplify the initiative.

“To the people of Kwara State, this trade fair is an invitation to support local businesses, invest in women-led enterprises, and participate in building an economy that is inclusive and sustainable. We are confident this initiative will deliver measurable impact, from increased sales and brand visibility for vendors to stronger business networks and economic activity across the state,” she added.