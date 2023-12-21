Muslim Woman Donates Christmas Gifts to Pastors, Widows, IDPs in Kaduna

Amidst the challenges of rising food prices across the country, Hajiya Ramatu Tijjani, a Muslim woman, has distributed Christmas trees, wrappers and cash gifts to Christian widows and pastors in Kaduna as part of this year’s Christmas celebration. Tijjani, who is an international interfaith specialist, highlighted that during Ramadan, Pastor Yohanna Buru, the General Overseer of the Church, usually shared 50 bags of foodstuffs with many poor Muslims at the Mosque, enabling them to participate fully in the 30 days of the holy month.

She said that her initiative was aimed at supporting over 200 widows, IDPs and orphanages during this Christmas to foster peaceful coexistence, love, and tolerance among the people of different faiths. Tijjani expressed her desire to bring joy and happiness to widows, allowing them to celebrate the season with the same spirit as Christians worldwide. The donations were made at the Church of Christ Evangelical and Life Intervention Ministry in Gwagwi Villa, Kaduna, emphasizing Tijjani’s passion for impacting the lives of underprivileged widows who have faced pain and discrimination.

Tijjani said: “Christmas provides the golden opportunity for Muslims to demonstrate to their Christian neighbours that Islam is a faith of peace, love and tolerance. “I want to see widows, orphans and elderly persons at yuletide season smiling and enjoying themselves like any other Christian family during a festive season like this.” Her outstanding kindness has earned her the affectionate title of “Maman mu”, among Christian women, symbolising the positive relationships she has cultivated in promoting unity between Christians and Muslims in the state and the country at large.

“Annually we shared over 50 Christmas trees to pastors across the north and some from southern part of Nigeria with other Christians friends to promote peace and unity,” Tijjani added. She explained that during Sallah ,many Christians used to send her gifts which she shared to the less privileged. Tijjani stressed the commonality among people of different faiths, emphasizing the shared origin of Adam and Eve as our original biological parents.

She emphasised on the need to assist widows and orphans, transcending tribal, cultural, regional, and linguistic differences. Tijjani reaffirmed her commitment to spreading joy by sharing more wrappers and foodstuffs with other Churches in Kaduna and neighboring States, contributing to widows’ happiness during the festive season. Responding to Tijjani’s generosity, Buru expressed satisfaction with her gesture, calling on wealthy individuals to assist the needy during the Christmas season and beyond.