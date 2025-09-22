Muslim Traders Urge Ooni To Intervene Over Alleged Harassment By Palace Aides

Muslim traders in Ile Ife, Osun State, have appealed to the Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi to save them from men claiming to represent his palace who harass them and seize their goods over their refusal to pay levies tied to the Olojo Festival.

The traders, under the umbrella of the Artisans, Peasants and Traders Association of Nigeria (APTAN), Ile Ife branch, said the alleged actions violated their religious freedom and property rights guaranteed by the 1999 Constitution.

In a statement yesterday, Coordinator Adegoke Saidi, Secretary Monsur Jimoh and Welfare Officer Banjo Isiaq alleged that the most recent incident occurred on September 16 at the Ojatuntun Otisese Weekly Market.

According to the group, three men claiming to represent the palace allegedly stormed the market and carted away items, including clothes and vegetable oil, belonging to women traders.