The Muslim Students Association, Adeleke University chapter, Osun State has dismissed claims by the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) alleging the suspension of a Muslim student for attending Friday prayers.

The association described the reports as false and a misrepresentation of the situation.

In two separate letters to the University management, the association, in a statement signed by its Ameer, Adigun AbdulHakeem, affirmed that the institution respects the religious rights of Muslim students.

In the second letter, the association apologized to a director and facilitator of the university, Dupe Adeleke-Sanni, acknowledging her efforts in ensuring a conducive atmosphere for Muslim students to practice their faith.

The letter reads: “On behalf of the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Adeleke University Chapter, we write to address the misinformation circulating on social media regarding the alleged suspension of Muslim students for praying on campus.

“On March 14, 2025, we were temporarily restricted from observing our Night Ramadan Prayers (Taraweeh) and Jummah prayers on campus following an order from the Director of Security Services (DSS).

However, on March 18, we met with Dr. Mrs. Modupe Adeleke to discuss these concerns.”

“She provided us with a designated place where we could observe Ramadan, Jummat prayers, and the five daily prayers, which we accepted.

“As a result, the restriction was lifted, and we have resumed prayers at the new location provided by the university on her directive.

“At no time were Muslim students forced to compromise their beliefs.

“While challenges may arise in any diverse academic institution, the University management has always been open to dialogue, ensuring that we continue to receive support in practicing our faith.”

“Adeleke University has provided a peaceful and respectful environment for all faiths, and we continue to practice our religion freely.

“We urge the public to disregard any misinformation regarding this matter, as it does not reflect our actual experiences.”

The second letter, titled “Letter of Apology to Chief (Mrs) Dupe Adeleke-Sanni,” reads:

“As-salamu alaykum (peace be upon you). On behalf of the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Adeleke University Chapter, I sincerely apologize for any distress caused by the false social media reports.

“We assure you that we had no involvement in spreading the misinformation. We are deeply grateful for your unwavering support, guidance, and kindness towards us.”

“Your commitment to our well-being and academic success is invaluable, and we appreciate everything you have done for us. May Allah (SWT) reward you abundantly for your good deeds. Jazakumullah khairan (May Allah reward you with goodness).”

“Thank you for being an exceptional mother and mentor. We are blessed to have you.”

The statement, signed by the association’s Ameer, emphasized the continued cordial relationship between Muslim students and the university management.

