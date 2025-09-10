Muslim Stakeholders Fault Religious Groups, Others Over LG Allocations

A coalition of muslim stakeholders in Osun State under the aegis of the Concerned Muslim Stakeholders and League of Alfas has faulted the involvement of some religious leaders, traditional rulers, and pressure groups in the ongoing controversy surrounding local government allocations in the state.

Speaking at a press briefing yesterday, in Osogbo, the group cautioned against what it described as “needless politicization” of the matter, insisting that facts about the local government administration crisis had been distorted by propaganda, misinformation and vested interests.

The group said it was compelled to break its silence following a recent release issued by the League of Imams and Alfas, Osun State Chapter, led by Imam Musa Animasahun, which called on President Bola Tinubu to order the release of alleged “withheld” allocations to the state government.

“This call is not only misleading but contrary to the facts and the law. We cannot allow the silence of genuine stakeholders to be mistaken for consent, particularly when religious platforms are being used to push partisan interests”, the group said.

According to the muslim group, much of the public narrative has been shaped by “selective interpretations” of court rulings and “sponsored media propaganda.”

They accused sections of the media, legal bodies such as the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), and union leaders of presenting opinions as facts.