Muslim Group Fumes Over Withholding Of Osun LG Allocations

…Reports Oyetola, Fagbemi to League of Imams and Alfas

An Islamic pressure group, Concerned Muslim Brothers (CMB), has condemned the continued withholding of Osun Local Government funds by the All Progressives Congress-led Federal Government in Osun State.

The group accused the Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi and Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola, describing the action as anti-Allah and anti-people.

New Telegraph reports that both Oyetola and Fagbemi are devoted and practising Muslims.

Recall that the Federal Government withheld funds due to the local government council areas in the state since February over the impasse on the control of council secretariats between the PDP and APC, elected officials.

The situation led to the closure of the council Secretariats since February this year.

In a protest letter signed by CMB State Coordinator, Ustaz Jamiu Akorede Ajenisua, sent to the leaders of League of Imams and Alfas and the Presidency, a copy which was made available to New Telegraph in Osogbo, the group warned against oppression, repression and victimization of Osun people, many of whom are Muslims and are against activities of some Muslim adherents who are involved in the fund seizure.

The group particularly reported what it described as “anti-people activities” of the justice and Marine ministers to the Muslim leaders, saying their activities are un-Islamic and against the best interest of the Osun grassroots people.

The letter was sent to prominent Islamic leaders like Chief imam of Ado Ekiti as the chairman of league of imams and Alfas South West; Chief imam of Ilorin; Chief imam of Offa; Chief imam of osogbo; Grand mufti of Ilorin; Muslim ummah of south west Nigeria; Deputy president, Nigeria supreme council for Sharia; Sheik Isa Akindele; Sheik Daud Molaasan; Emir of Ilorin among others.

The full letter reads as follows: “We send to you warm salutations, and we pray to Allah the Almighty to continue to strengthen you in the service of Islam, the Ummah and the generality of the people. We have called on your eminence, this period, to alert you to a religious responsibility in Osun State.

“For six months now, since February 2025, allocations due to the local government councils have been stopped by the Federal Government. We are aware of the Quranic injunction regarding spreading false information; however, we want to inform you that two of your sons in Islam, former Governor of Osun State, Alh. Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola, who is the current Minister for Marine and Blue Economy, as well as Hon. Lateef Fagbemi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria who is the current Minister for Justice and Federal Attorney-General, are the ones behind the injustice of withholding the local government funds in Osun State.

“A large part of the funds belongs to primary school teachers, local government pensioners, community health facilities, traditional rulers and so on. The conduct being exhibited by these individuals is unbecoming of a Muslim. A Muslim should submit to qadar, uphold fairness and justice to all manner of people, submit to Allah and believe in Him at all times.

“The role being played by Alhaji Oyetola and Fagbemi with respect to Osun local government funds is against the practice of a believer, a conscientious Muslim who is truly conscious that one day he would stand before Almighty Allah to give account for all his deeds. They both know the truth, but their conduct is deliberate; it is to punish the people of Osun State

“It is Allah who gives power to whoever He wills. Maltreating others and denying them their entitlements is a wicked act that Allah frowns at.

“We know your influence and integrity in our society. At every opportunity, you represent Islam and you preach to Muslims to be upright at all times, especially those in positions of authority.

“ Islam preaches justice and fairness as it is mandatory for every Muslim, especially those who occupy positions of authority. We respectfully call on you, in the name of Allah and for the sake of Allah, to talk to these two sons to fear Allah and do what is right.

“We believe that your intervention will go a long way in reminding them of the“Aakhirah”, and for them to take heed by doing the needful and to remind them that one day they will stand before Allah to give account for all their deeds.

“Your intervention in this regard will serve as a justification for you on earth and on the day of Qiyaamah that you have indeed performed a religious act by condemning an evil using your power, influence and tongue as commanded by the Holy Prophet, may Allah continue to shower His mercies and blessings on him.

“We pray Allah to continue to preserve you for the service of Islam and grant you long life in good health to continue to be useful forIslam and our society at large.