Muslim Group Calls For Lasting Peace, Accountability In Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

The Muslim Public Affairs Centre has welcomed the news of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, bringing much-needed relief to the people of Gaza. However, we remain cautious, given Israel’s history of not honoring ceasefire agreements.

The Executive Director of the group, Disu Kamor in a Statement urged the international community to recognize Israel’s track record of violating ceasefire agreements and to hold them accountable for their actions.

The United Nations, in particular, must take an active role in overseeing compliance with the ceasefire agreement through all its phases.

Kamor said it is imperative that the UN ensures the implementation of the agreement’s terms, including the release of detainees, the withdrawal of Israeli forces, and the reconstruction of Gaza. The UN’s involvement is crucial in maintaining transparency and accountability throughout the process.

We also emphasize that the United States, due to its complicity in the genocide and its biased stance, cannot be considered a moral and honest arbiter in this conflict. The US has played a significant role in enabling Israel’s aggressive policies, including the delivery of weapons, funding, cooperation, and political cover for Israeli crimes.

The provision of US bombs, jet fuel, manpower and intelligence has facilitated Israel’s destruction of Gaza, resulting in the deaths of at least 100,000 Palestinians and the displacement of millions. Furthermore, the US has consistently shielded Israel from accountability, protecting it from US laws that Israel has likely violated and blocking efforts to hold Israel accountable at the UN Security Council.

This unconditional support has emboldened Israel to continue its expansionist policies, including the annexation of territories in the West Bank and the destruction of Palestinian infrastructure. We urge the international community to recognize the US role in perpetuating the conflict and to hold both Israel and the US accountable for their actions.

The UN must take an active role in overseeing compliance with the ceasefire agreement and ensuring that Israel is held accountable for its violations of international law.

Ultimately, a lasting peace can only be achieved by addressing the root causes of the conflict, including Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories and the US’s complicity in perpetuating the conflict.

We call on the international community to work towards a comprehensive solution that recognizes the rights of the Palestinian people to freedom, independence, and self-determination. The Muslim Public Affairs Centre will continue to advocate for the rights of the Palestinian people and to push for a just and lasting peace in the region.

