Muslim Group Calls for Ceasefire in Israel-Palestine War

The Conference of Islamic Organisations has demanded for immediate ceasefire in the ongoing Israeli-Hamas war just as it described the offensive by the Israeli forces as an act of genocide. It also demands that the International community led by the UN should retrieve the peace process from the monopoly of the United States which has become part of the Israeli occupation machinery. The Secretary General of the group, Luqman Balogun who disclosed this at a Media briefing at the Beleke Mosque in Surulere urged the United Nations to ensure the lifting of Israeli blockade to allow humanitarian aids gets to those urgently in need in Gaza city.

He therefore condemned what it called the deep seated injustice and oppression by the Israelis while expressing sympathy for families of the bereaved on both sides. According to him the forrceful ejection of the Palestines for over 75 years with international community looking the other way instead of implementing the resolution of 1967 that called for withdrawal of Israel in the occupied territory belonging to the Palestinians leaves many to worry.

On his part, Sheikh Abdulrahman Adamgba called for a just arbitration for both sides to coexist in peace. He also solicited for cessation of war and demanded for justice where necessary for enduring peace in the Middle East. According to him, the two- state solution remains the only panacea to the crisis adding that continued war or onslaught in the Middle East is far from the solution.

Also adding his voice, the Mufti of the Muslim Congress, Imam Zhikirulahi Shaffi said it was unfortunate that the Israelis made attempts to demolish the Mosjid Aksah currently protected by the Palestine. He want the federal government to have a just and sincere position on the matter. He also accused America of playing double standard in the matter while calling on the Arab leaders to join forces in protecting the Palestinians.

Similarly, another Muslims group holds peaceful procession in Lagos as Muslim Awareness International calls for ceasefire in the onslaught between Israel and Hamas. Following the escalation of crisis between Israel and Hamas, Muslims groups in Lagos have gathered to hold peaceful procession with a call for immediate ceasefire in the crisis. The group also prayed for lasting peace to return to the Middle East region.

The Director of Muslim Awareness International, Abdulwaheed Atoyebi called on the international community to wade in and return to the old agreements by the United Nations on the matter. While addressing the gathering at the headquarters of The Muslim Congress at Ijesha, Atoyebi said it was sad that the United Nations Resolution of 1947 that granted two independent states of Israel and Platestine have not prevailed. He noted that the illegal occupation of the Gaza strip and recurring intimidation of the Palestinians by Israeli forces over the years may have fuelled the Hamas to rise up to the occasion.

Atoyebi demanded that the Federal Government takes sincere steps to call for an end to the crisis. According to him, the Muslim Groups stands in solidarity with the Palestine adding that the crisis was more of political with the. West openly supporting Israel. On his part, Barrister Tajudeen Balogun said it was sad that 225 Resolutions passed on the crisis but not implemented.

According to him, there was no single resolution when the US singlehandedly invade Iraq under the guise of developing weapons of mass destruction that was never found. Barr Balogun insists that what has been happening in the Gaza strip over seventy five years ago was purely violation of human rights.