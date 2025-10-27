Muslim Group Backs Obiorah’s Proposal For INEC’s Independence

A faith-based and community development organization in Zaria, Kaduna State, Fityanatul Islam Gabari, has expressed its support for Senator Ikechukwu Obiorah’s move for a truly independent electoral commission.

Addressing a news conference in Kaduna, the group hailed Obiorah for pushing for a reform of the electoral system. President Mallam Lawal said the organisation’s decision followed a review of Obiorah’s draft bill, which seeks to amend the 1999 Constitution to transfer the power of appointing electoral bodies from the President and governors to neutral and independent institutions.

Lawal said: “We agree that credible elections cannot be achieved while those who contest elections also control the appointment of electoral officials.”

Obiorah, who submitted the private draft bill to the National Assembly in July, is proposing the creation of a restructured Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) composed of 13 commissioners.