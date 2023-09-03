Muslim Foundation Organises 3-Day Event For First Class Students Across Nigeria

The First Class Muslim Foundation has presented her 4th M-First Series held at Primal Hotel and Resort, GRA, Ikeja, Lagos on September 3, 2023.

Sunday Telegraph reports that the First Class Muslim Foundation bring together the Muslims who graduated with a first-class honour degree, to grow them in their particular field of study.

Some of the first-class students were asked some basic questions about what they want to be in the next 5 years, what is their plan B if plan A does not work out.

Some of the Students include Maryam Jinad from the University of Lagos who studied Marine Science, Ahmed Abubakar from Bauchi State University studied Pharmacology, Abdullah Alaka, LASU Economics, Balikis Rufai, LASU Law, Muritala Abdullah Opeyemi, Medicine and Surgery, UniIlorin, amongst others.

One of the Panelists advised the first-class graduates on how to improve more on their skills, adding that everyone should improve and inculcate the habit of reading and writing skills

Mutiu Adelu said, he sees plan B as a side hustle but to ease the notion that having plan B is like saying if plan A does not work.

He also mentioned that an individual should engage in an internship because it helps a lot and also added that one should stick to his or her goal

Faheed Olajide who is part of the Board of the Foundation said, “The program is mainly for the first class graduates which over 200 graduates apply for and only 30 were selected.”

He added that “the reason for the program is to initiate the circle is to help them finetune their short and long-term goals”.

Faheed also added that an individual social media handles to sell themselves and improve more in their skills.

“Programs like this are invaluable, the student has done their best in fulfilling their goals and achieving the aims of being a class student, but that is not all, They need to have soft skills, be mentored, tutored, it’s not about only the academics, think critically, analyze situations and forge a career path for themselves”, he added.

The Chairman of the Foundation, in person of Dr. Sulaiman Ogunmuyiwa, said the citadel of learning has to be attracted stating that the salary of a professor is not more than 400 to 500 thousand which some of the graduates are already earning more.

Ogunmuyuwa stated that “we need to go back to the University to mentor the students from their 100 level in other to get more students to achieve a first class”.

“It’s quite emotional, students should not disappoint themselves, we are struggling, we never had the opportunity they have, to whom much is given, much is expected”, he concluded.

One of the participants of the M-Series 4, Junad said she was confused when she saw the series and mentioned she was able to meet like-minded people from different tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

According to her, “We do not have to pay any dime for the program, had a great experience and encouraged others to take part in the program.

“The program made me meet mentors and professionals that have passed through our stage and I pray Allah makes it a successful one for every one of us”.

Another participant with the name Ahmed Abubakar said, “I organized some sort of tutorial for my junior one and colleague in school as well”

He added that “Nigerian economy has not been favourable to me because I had to sponsor myself through school and also have some individuals that support me, I did not allow that affect me even when I had to work at any slightest opportunity”

Balikis Rufai from Lagos State University (LASU), studying law mentioned that she really has to appreciate the Organizers for thinking of having this kind of program and also making her meet some person she has been longing to meet.

The high point of the event was the presentation of Awards to the panellists by the organisers of the programmes.