Muslim Community Mourns Pope Francis, Hails Legacy

Share

The Lagos State University Muslim Community (LASUMC) expressed shock on Monday at the death of Pope Francis. The community described the pontiff as an iconic leader whose legacy of universal peace will be long remembered.

Chief Imam of the LASU Muslim community, Prof. Amidu Sanni, spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), describing the news as a “rude shock.” Pope Francis passed away yesterday, at the age of 88 after a prolonged illness.

He said: “His loss is devastating, as he was an icon of peaceful religious coexistence and world peace. “The Pope inspired hope for a new world order based on pluralism and the protection of the vulnerable, not brute force.

“The LASU Muslim community, along with the wider Muslim ummah, extend their condolences to the Catholic world and Christendom.”

Sanni also noted the significance of the Pope’s final Easter Monday address, which focused on peace, love, and solidarity with the oppressed, particularly Palestinians in Gaza and those held hostage.

He urged that the Pope’s memory be honoured by reaffirming faith and commitment to improving life at all levels. He also stressed the importance of addressing global tensions threatening peace in regions such as Africa, the Americas, and the Middle East.

Share