Muslim Community Mourns Death Of Idanre Chief Imam

The Chief Imam of Idanre in Idanre Local Government Area of Ondo State, Jimoh Olabamiji Ali has died at the age of 90 years.

The nonagenarian, who was turbanned as the Chief Imam of Idanreland on September 5, 2009, died late on Thursday after a brief illness.

He is survived by a wife and several children.

Mourning the revered Islamic leader, a prominent politician, chieftain of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Bosede Agbaje Salami, expressed deep sorrow over his passing.

In her condolence message, Salami described the late Chief Imam as a great Islamic leader and scholar who played a mentorship role in her life from childhood.

She recalled his many kind gestures during her days as a pupil at Muslim Primary School, Idanre, noting his dedication to the growth and well-being of young Muslims.

According to her, the late Chief Imam was a God-fearing man who believed in and served Allah with unwavering faith until his last breath.

She added that Jimoh Olabamiji Ali would be fondly remembered in the Idanre community for his devotion, humility, and service to humanity and Islam.

