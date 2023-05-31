Muslim Cleric, Afa Eleko, Preaches Hope To Nigerians

...Says Great Things Will Happen

An Ibadan-based Muslim Cleric, Sheikh Muftau, Leteef Alabi popularly known as Afa Eleko has urged Nigerians not to give up on the country because of the difficult times, assuring that things will get better, especially with the newly inaugurated government headed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Afa Eleko who spoke with newsmen on Wednesday urged Nigerians to pray for the new leadership for God to give them good hearts that will enable them to deliver their promises to the people.

He said,”Many Nigerians have lost hope in the country because of the economic meltdown and the financial crisis they are going through, but there’s always a light at the end of the tunnel. God will surely walk through our country again and turn things around for good.”

“Instead of complaining and grumbling, we should always pray for our leaders. Say positive things about Nigeria and this will manifest in no time and we will all witness a turnaround. For the new President and his Vice, with prayers, I believed they will take the country out of the woods and will do better, and the country will prosper under them”, the cleric added.

Sheikh Muftau, Lateef Alabi hails from Oyo in Oyo State and was born in the year 2000, into the family of Alhaji Adelakun Muftau.

He was given birth miraculously with surrounding circumstances which till date could be termed as Allah’s involvement because he learnt the whole Quran at the tender age of Seven (7) years.

Afa Eleko is the founder of Alfalaki Islamic Foundation located at Apata, Ibadan where he organizes the weekly Sunday Asalatu programme.

He also delivers lectures on Radio programmes. He is a motivational speaker who speaks Words of Wisdom online on Tiktok, Youtube, Whatsapp, and Instagram. Some of his lectures online are Success Killer, Don’t Be a Bad Writer, Afa Eleko Story, Secret, Connection, Character, You Have To Be Prepared, A Deceiver of Success, Don’t Stand By Your Favour, etc.