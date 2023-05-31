New Telegraph

May 31, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Muslim Cleric, Afa…

Muslim Cleric, Afa Eleko, Preaches Hope To Nigerians

  • 7 hours ago
  • 2 minute read

...Says Great Things Will Happen

An Ibadan-based Muslim Cleric, Sheikh Muftau, Leteef Alabi popularly known as Afa Eleko has urged Nigerians not to give up on the country because of the difficult times, assuring that things will get better, especially with the newly inaugurated government headed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Afa Eleko who spoke with newsmen on Wednesday urged Nigerians to pray for the new leadership for God to give them good hearts that will enable them to deliver their promises to the people.

He said,”Many Nigerians have lost hope in the country because of the economic meltdown and the financial crisis they are going through, but there’s always a light at the end of the tunnel. God will surely walk through our country again and turn things around for good.”

“Instead of complaining and grumbling, we should always pray for our leaders. Say positive things about Nigeria and this will manifest in no time and we will all witness a turnaround. For the new President and his Vice, with prayers, I believed they will take the country out of the woods and will do better, and the country will prosper under them”, the cleric added.

Sheikh Muftau, Lateef Alabi hails from Oyo in Oyo State and was born in the year 2000, into the family of Alhaji Adelakun Muftau.

He was given birth miraculously with surrounding circumstances which till date could be termed as Allah’s involvement because he learnt the whole Quran at the tender age of Seven (7) years.

Afa Eleko is the founder of Alfalaki Islamic Foundation located at Apata, Ibadan where he organizes the weekly Sunday Asalatu programme.

He also delivers lectures on Radio programmes. He is a motivational speaker who speaks Words of Wisdom online on Tiktok, Youtube, Whatsapp, and Instagram. Some of his lectures online are Success Killer, Don’t Be a Bad Writer, Afa Eleko Story, Secret, Connection, Character, You Have To Be Prepared, A Deceiver of Success, Don’t Stand By Your Favour, etc.

Read Previous

We’re committed to upgrading educational facilities – Lagos govt
Read Next

Gale of new projects at Sanwo-Olu’s inauguration

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023