Muslim Cleric Advocates Emulation Of Aregbesola’s Leadership Style

The Chief Imam of Osogbo, Sheik Musa Animashaun, has called on politicians to emulate the leadership style of the immediate past Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola.

This is just as Chief Animashaun declared that Aregbesola ruled Osun with the fear of God and service to humanity whilst he was the Governor of the state.

Animashaun stated this in a sermon during the special thanksgiving Jumat Service being part of a week-long reception programme organised by Friends of Rauf Aregbesola (FORA) for the ex-minister.

According to Animashaun, Aregbesola’s commitment to the ideals of service to God and humanity is worthy of emulation by all politicians.

The Muslim cleric who described the former governor as a true servant of Allah, lauded him for his contributions to the growth and development of Islam in Osogbo, Osun, and the country at large.

He encouraged politicians to always strive to use their positions of authority to serve God and see to the advancement of humanity, saying it is the only window to be on the right side of the Almighty on the day of reckoning.

The Chief Imam stated: “As a Governor, he was with us and represented both himself and the Muslim community well in bringing development to the State of Osun. This was the path he continued when he became a minister.

“Rauf is a true servant of Allah. God’s Grace has always been reflected remarkably in life. The way he has associated with Muslims and contributed to the growth of Islam in Osogbo and Osun, in general, is noteworthy.

“We thank Allah on your behalf. Being in public office or serving humanity is not a mean feat. You have survived all the challenges of leadership and succeeded tremendously in all the positions of authority you have held. You are a definition of a rarity in humanity and excellence.

“The opportunity to serve the masses and lead is not a leeway to move away from serving God and contributing one’s quota to people and humanity in general. We have a good example in the former governor and ex-minister who has never because of the exalted positions he has occupied forgotten Islam and his people.”

“The warm reception being given to him by the people of the state is because of his good deeds. He served the people genuinely and that’s why people are loving him. How many current and former political officeholders can walk on the street and be hailed like Aregbesola?

“Other politicians should emulate his governance and leadership style. He is fair to God and humanity.”

Responding, the former minister thanked the Muslim community for its support.

Aregbesola pledged to continue to work for the growth of Osogbo and Osun in general, just as he urged people to embrace patience and peaceful co-existence at all times.

Quoting from Suratul Al-Imran of the Holy Quran, the ex-governor enjoined people of all faith to remain steadfast in obedience to God and embrace patience with one another.

He said: “I was here in 2011 and all of you prayed for me. Your prayers have continued to strengthen me to excel in all ramifications. I cannot forget all that you did for me to make us succeed here in Osun and as a federal appointee. That is why I am here to thank you.

“The love that you have shown me over the years has transformed me from a resident of Osogbo to an indigene of Osogbo. I feel at peace being here with you all the time because of the solidarity and honour you continue to give me. I am grateful.

“My admonition to us all is to take to Allah’s directive of embracing patience at all times as it is key to being successful in life and the hereafter. Allah has promised us his good tidings and endless blessings if we are patient. Let us show patience in all our affairs because it is only those who are patient that Allah stands solidly behind and blesses.”

Special prayers were offered for the ex-minister, his family, aides, political associates, and friends as well as the Ataoja of Osogboland, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun Larooye II, who attended the Jumat Service.

Ogbeni Aregbesola also acknowledged cheers from the waiting crowd who thronged the Mosque and the Ataoja’s Palace after the prayers.