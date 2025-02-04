Musk’s Threat To Shutdown USAID Puts Nigeria’s Multi-Billion Dollar US Aid At Risk

Share

Billionaire businessman Elon Musk, who is heading US President, Donald Trump’s drive to shrink the federal government, has given a hint on his effort so far, saying work is underway to shut down America’s famous foreign aid outfit, United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

With this planned winding up, Nigeria’s quest to access millions of dollars from US AID is about to hit the rocks.

Over the last decade, the agency has given Nigeria $7.8 billion of which last year it shelled out $783 million. USAID’s assistance included food, shelter, health; Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH).

USAID has also provided support for democracy, governance, and economic development. It has also played a major role in supporting medicines and healthcare for AIDS/HIV patients in the country.

Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, who Trump appointed to lead a federal costcutting panel, discussed the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in a social media talk yesterday on X (formerly Twitter), which he also owns.

The conversation, which included former Republican presidential candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy and Republican Senators Joni Ernst and Mike Lee, began with Musk saying they were working to shut down the United States Agency for International Development.

“It’s beyond repair,” Musk said, adding that President Trump agrees it should be shut down. Meanwhile, most USAID staffers were told not to report to the agency’s headquarters in Washington yesterday but to work remotely, according to a copy of an e-mail to personnel. “Further guidance will be forthcoming,” the note said (Reuters).

Reuters reported yesterday that the Trump administration removed two top security officials at USAID over the weekend after they tried to stop DOGE representatives from gaining access to restricted parts of the building, sources said.

Trump later told reporters that USAID has “been run by a bunch of radical lunatics,” adding: “We’re getting them out, and then we’ll make a decision.” USAID is the world’s largest single donor.

In fiscal year 2023, the US disbursed $72 billion of assistance worldwide on everything from women’s health in conflict zones to access clean water, HIV/AIDS treatments, energy security and anti-corruption work.

It provided 42 per cent of all humanitarian aid tracked by the United Nations in 2024. The website of USAID appeared to still be offline on Saturday and some users could not access it on Sunday.

USAID has a staff of more than 10,000 people. Trump has ordered a global freeze on most US foreign aid as part of his “America First” policy, which is already sending shockwaves around the world.

Field hospitals in Thai refugee camps, landmine clearance in war zones, and drugs to treat millions suffering from diseases such as HIV are among the programmes at risk of elimination.

Speaking more broadly about cutting US expenses and fraud, Musk estimated the Trump administration can cut $1 trillion from the US deficit next year.

He asserted, for example, that “professional foreign fraud rings” are stealing vast sums by masquerading as or creating fake digital US citizens. Musk did not offer any evidence to support his fraud claim or explain how he reached the figure of $1 trillion.

However, the online chat comes amid concerns about Musk’s access to the Treasury system that sends out more than $6 trillion per year in payments on behalf of federal agencies and contains the personal information of millions of Americans who receive Social Security payments, tax refunds and other monies from the government (The New York Times).

Share

Please follow and like us: