Musk’s Record $56bn Pay Deal Rejected For Second Time

Share

By Tunde Sulaiman

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk’s record-breaking $56bn (£47bn) pay award will not be reinstated, a judge has ruled.

The decision in the Delaware court comes after months of legal wrangling and despite it being approved by shareholders and directors in the summer.

Judge Kathaleen McCormick upheld her previous decision from January, in which she argued that board members were too heavily influenced by Musk, reports the BBC.

Reacting to the ruling, Musk wrote on X: “[S]hareholders should control company votes, not judges.” Tesla vowed to appeal the ruling, saying the decision was “wrong”.

Share

Please follow and like us: