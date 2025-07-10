Musk’s AI Firm Deletes Posts After Chatbot Praises Hitler

Elon Musk’s Artificial Intelligence start-up xAI said it is working to remove “inappropriate” posts made by its chatbot, Grok, after users shared how it made positive references to Hitler.

Screenshots published on social media show the chatbot saying the Nazi leader would be the best person to respond to alleged “anti-white hate.”

“Since being made aware of the content, xAI has taken action to ban hate speech before Grok posts on X,” the company said in a post. ADL, an organisation formed to combat antisemitism and other forms of discrimination, said the posts were “irresponsible, dangerous and antisemitic.”

“This supercharging of extremist rhetoric will only amplify and encourage the antisemitism that is already surging on X and many other platforms,” ADL wrote on X, reports the BBC.