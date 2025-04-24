Musk To Reduce DOGE Role After Tesla Profits Plunge

Share

Tesla boss Elon Musk has pledged to “significantly” cut back his role in the US government after the electric car firm reported a huge drop in profit and sales for the start of this year.

Musk has led the newly created advisory body – the Department for Government Efficiency (DOGE) – since last year, putting the world’s richest man at the heart of cutting US spending and jobs.

But Musk said his “time allocation to DOGE” would “drop significantly” from next month, adding he would spend only one to two days per week on it “as long as the president would like me to do so and as long as it’s useful”.

His political involvement has sparked protests and boycotts of Tesla cars around the world, reports the BBC.

