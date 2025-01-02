Share

The world’s richest man and Chairman of the microblogging site, X, Elon Musk, has stirred speculation online after changing his name on the social media platform to “Kekius Maximus.”

The tech billionaire, who is known to be a close ally of United States President-elect, Donald Trump, has not explained the reason for the new name or his updated profile picture, which features Pepe the Frog—a meme linked with far-right groups.

This move has caused ripples in the cryptocurrency market, with the value of a meme coin sharing the same name surging significantly.

Although Musk’s social media posts have been known to influence cryptocurrency prices in the past, it remains uncertain whether he has any direct ties to this specific meme coin.

READ ALSO:

“Kekius” appears to be a Latinised version of “Kek,” a term that began as gamer slang akin to “Laugh out loud” but has since been adopted by some alt-right circles.

Interestingly, “Kek” is also the name of an ancient Egyptian god of darkness, often depicted with the head of a frog.

The “Maximus” portion of the name might evoke comparisons to Maximus Decimus Meridius, the protagonist played by Russell Crowe in the film Gladiator.

Musk’s updated profile image shows Pepe the Frog dressed as a Roman soldier, holding what appears to be a game console.

As Musk remains silent on the meaning behind these changes, the internet is awash with theories, from cultural commentary to potential links to cryptocurrency promotion.

Share

Please follow and like us: